O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $975,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 750,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

