O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $871,000 Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PRI opened at $209.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

