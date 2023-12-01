O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 0.1 %

Entegris stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

