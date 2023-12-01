O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Premier Financial worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $713.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

