O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,589 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

LHX stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $183.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

