Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Nutanix stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Nutanix by 20.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Nutanix by 94.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 353,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

