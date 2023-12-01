NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NOV by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NOV by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Stock Down 0.6 %

NOV stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. NOV’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

