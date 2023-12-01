Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,547 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Toll Brothers worth $65,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $85.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

