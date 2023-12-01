National Bank Financial Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 198,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

