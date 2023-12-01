Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 120.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,231 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 961,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,121,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.64. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

