Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,015 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.