MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 935 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AAON by 26.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $1,045,528 over the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Trading Up 0.9 %

AAON opened at $62.60 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

