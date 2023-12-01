LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW) Short Interest Update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $2,959,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 23.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 792,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148,747 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 65.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 195,474 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

LGVCW opened at $0.06 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

