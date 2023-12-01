JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $76,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,315,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129,776 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

