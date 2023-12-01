JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $71,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,633 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,544,000 after acquiring an additional 200,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $64.86 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

