JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of CF Industries worth $77,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CF Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after buying an additional 934,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,437,000 after buying an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.