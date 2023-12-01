JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $73,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWN stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

