John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 10,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,850,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFI opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.16.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter worth $115,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BurgerFi International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

