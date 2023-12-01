Jeffrey W. Sherman Purchases 5,400 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Sherman bought 5,400 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 0.8 %

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 40.48% and a negative return on equity of 266.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XERS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 451.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,735,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 921,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 898,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 711.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 671,873 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Further Reading

