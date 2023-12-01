iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.54

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.17, with a volume of 31324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

