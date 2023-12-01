Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $189.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.