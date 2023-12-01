Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Innovative Designs Price Performance

IVDN stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Innovative Designs has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in manufacture and marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation for the building construction industry.

