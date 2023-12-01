Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Innovative Designs Price Performance
IVDN stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Innovative Designs has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Designs
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Dallas Mavericks purchase turns LVS stock into a cheaper bet
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.