Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 17000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Hudson Resources Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 36.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Greenland. The company holds 100% interest in the Gronne Bjerg anorthosite project and a 31.1% interest in the White Mountain anorthosite mine. It also produces anorthosite mineral for various markets, such as e-glass fiberglass; white CO2 free cement; paints, coatings, and polymers; and alumina source.

