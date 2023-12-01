Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Hillenbrand worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

HI opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

