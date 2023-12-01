Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 95,698 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95,698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,195,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,339 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,458,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after buying an additional 184,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 945,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the period.

NYSE BGY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

