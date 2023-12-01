Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

