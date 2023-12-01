Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 13,856 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $53.48 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

