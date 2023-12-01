Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

