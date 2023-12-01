Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,553 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,673,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

