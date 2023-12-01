Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Lennar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $127.90 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

