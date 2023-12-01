Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OR opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

