Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,301 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.3 %

LSTR opened at $172.65 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.05 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.71. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

