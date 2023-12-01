Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $17.59 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

