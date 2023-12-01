Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Up 6.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 88,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 294,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Grindr Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.
Insider Transactions at Grindr
In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III sold 663,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $417,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,278,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,535,647.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr
Grindr Company Profile
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grindr
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.