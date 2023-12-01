Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Up 6.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 88,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 294,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Grindr Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Get Grindr alerts:

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III sold 663,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $417,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,278,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,535,647.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Grindr Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.