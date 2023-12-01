Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Ingredion worth $112,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 36.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

