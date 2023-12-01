Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Snap worth $115,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $251,429.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,343,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,787,111.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at $40,613,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $251,429.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,343,530 shares in the company, valued at $20,787,111.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,604,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,175,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

