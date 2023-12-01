Geode Capital Management LLC Has $120.25 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $120,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.