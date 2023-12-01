Geode Capital Management LLC Has $116.64 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 269,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Texas Roadhouse worth $116,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $112.56 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.14.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.35.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

