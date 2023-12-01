Geode Capital Management LLC Has $110.53 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Agree Realty worth $110,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,018.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

