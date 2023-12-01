Geode Capital Management LLC Has $110.27 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Encompass Health worth $110,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

