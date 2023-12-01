Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,228,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $114,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 934.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,103,000 after acquiring an additional 119,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

