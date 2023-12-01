Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,587 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Berry Global Group worth $113,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,400,000 after buying an additional 301,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 689,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after buying an additional 346,822 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 1,371.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 66,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

View Our Latest Report on BERY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.