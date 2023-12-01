Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,773 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of AGCO worth $121,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AGCO by 28.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 64,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

AGCO stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

