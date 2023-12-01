Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,880,017 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,880,017 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.64% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

