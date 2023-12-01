Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.80 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average is $200.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

