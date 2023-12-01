Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.