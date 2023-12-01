Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,877,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 33.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,311,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WSC stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

