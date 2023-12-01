Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CF Industries worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $93,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.