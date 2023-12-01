Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313,767 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Paramount Global worth $26,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

