Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after buying an additional 379,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after buying an additional 518,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after buying an additional 282,713 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 566,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $81.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

